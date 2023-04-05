Cooked Thawed Small Rock Lobster
Price: $22.00 each (you’ll save $5.00!) from April 5.
Available in: All states.
Fresh Skin On Salmon
Price: $29.00/kg (you’ll save $4.00/kg).
Available in: All states.
Fresh Large Cooked Australian Tiger Prawns
Price: $29.00/kg (you’ll save $4.00/kg).
Available in: NSW, QLD, TAS.
Thawed Cooked Extra Large Australian Tiger Prawns
Price: $30.00/kg (you’ll save $6.00/kg).
Available in: NSW, VIC, SA, NT.
Thawed Cooked Medium Australian Tiger Prawns
Price: $24.00/kg (you’ll save $2.00/kg).
Available in: SA, NT.
Thawed Cooked Large Australian Tiger Prawns
Price: $27.00/kg (you’ll save $5.00/kg).
Available in: QLD, TAS, WA.
Coles’ Easter seafood deals
WA Rock Lobsters
Price: $22.00 each (you’ll save $5.00).
Available in: All states.
Responsibly Sourced Deli Fresh Tasmanian Salmon Skin On
Price: $29.00/kg (you’ll save $4.00/kg).
Available in: All states.
Fresh Australian Thawed Cooked Black Tiger Large Prawns
Price: $27.00/kg (you’ll save $5.00/kg).
Available in: All states.
Fresh Australian Cooked Black Tigers Prawns
Price: $29.00/kg (you’ll save $4.00/kg).
Available in: All states.