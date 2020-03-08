Viewers hit back at the decision, with one writing on Instagram, 'Dick move by the judges if it was based on the last dance,' while another wrote, 'Dami should have gone home.'
Ouch!
Travis Cloke's fans are speaking out in support of the former AFL star, after he was eliminated from Dancing With The Stars on Sunday evening.
After failing to earn the points to keep them safe for another week, Travis and singer Dami Im found themselves in the bottom two.
MUST WATCH: Di Kershaw takes a swipe at Angie Kent's debut on DWTS
After a dance to the death, it was then up to the judging panel to decide who should stay, and who should be given the boot - based on that final performance.
Dami struggled, stumbled and forgot moves, and her disappointment was written all over her face, while Travis remained optimistic and fought until the end.
Sharn chose to put Dami through, after the singer said her performance was lacklustre because, '
Ouch!
