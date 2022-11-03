A recent study examined the link between a mother’s caffeine consumption and child growth and found that women who consume coffee every day will have shorter children.

The study found that women who consume a low measure of caffeine during pregnancy had children that were shorter at four and eight years of age than the children of women who consumed no caffeine at all.

Evidence was discovered that even consuming one-quarter of Australia’s recommended caffeine intake a day for a pregnant woman was enough to affect the height of the child.

