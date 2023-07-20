A popular bathroom cleaning product sold at Bunnings has been urgently recalled over fears that the product could cause severe burns to its users.

Surprisingly, the recall is due to faulty packaging, and not the product itself - Drano.

"We take seriously the responsibility of providing products that consumers can use with confidence, and, for this reason, we are recalling the affected batch of this product," an official statement from the company said.

WATCH NOW: Crazy cleaning tips that actually work. Article continues after video.