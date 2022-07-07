However, while the announcement only dropped last night, some fans have been pretty quick to throw shade on the whole thing.

One twitter user suggested the official promotional image looks like it was “fan-made”.

To which a Down Under fan account responded, “the queens deserve better than this.”

Another fan questioned the budget for the shoot, offering: "the production had $2 and a dream".

Some fans are ready to throw the whole season away already. One Twitter user said, “Down Under seems like they're aiming to be the worst international show in the Drag Race franchise”. Girl, wow.

Several others also took aim at the lack of diversity in the casting.

Some Twitter users called out the lack of diversity Twitter

On Reddit, users have taken a surprisingly positive attitude to the promo and urged other fans to give the new queens a chance.

“Maybe an unpopular opinion but like I don’t really care about budget,” wrote one user. “I wish people would give the season a chance before picking it apart and saying it looks bad. The queens make the season for me.”

Season one was a rough start to the Down Under franchise. With two queens having racist pasts exposed, accusations of producer meddling and the overall issues of filming during a pandemic (including an allegation that Ru Paul wasn’t even there in person), season two has a really low bar to jump.

Let’s hope it's better before more fans sashay away from the franchise.

