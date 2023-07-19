But wait there's more!

Also in Sydney, Australia's favourite fictional puppies Bluey and Bingo will be front and centre with a live, interactive stage show (perfect for kids).

There'll also be an adoption zone, breeder showcase, high-flying, high-energy, dog agility entertainment, and pat a pooch area (that's where you'll find the team at New Idea).

Melbourne will operate identical events during the festival (with a few exceptions) whilst the lineup for Brisbane has not yet been released.

Big Brother alumni Farmer Dave and Dr Karl Kruszelnicki will be on hand to share their expert tips, tricks and insights. Tide PR

When is the Dog Lovers Festival?

The Dog Lovers Festival is touring Australia in the latter half of 2023 and the early half of 2024.

Saturday 26th - Sunday 27th August: Sydney - Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park

Friday 13th - Sunday 15th October: Melbourne - Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre

Saturday 9th - Sunday 10th March: Brisbane - Brisban Convention and Exhibition Centre

Bluey and Bingo will be joined by their friend Hello Kitty in Sydney. Tide PR

When is the Cat Lovers Festival?

For the first time ever, a Cat Lovers Festival will be held in conjunction with the Sydney leg of the Dog Lovers Festival tour from Saturday the 26th - Sunday the 27th of August from 9:30am - 5pm daily.

According to Festival Founder, Jason Humphris, the feline-focused festival was created to "celebrate the unique relationship we share with cats."

"[It's about] discovering insights to help better understand them, with expert tips on how to enrich their lives and be the best cat parent we can be."

There will be a Kitty Cosplay Fancy Dress Competition, Championship Cat Show, Adoption and Pat A Cat Zone, Breeder Showcase, and plenty more to keep you busy during your visit.

More information can be found here.

It's hard to tell the difference between these two! Tide PR

How can I buy tickets to the Dog Lovers Festival and Cat Lovers Festival?

Whilst the Cat Lovers Festival is co-located with the Dog Lovers Festival, separate tickets need to be purchased to attend both events.

Tickets for the Cat Lovers Festival in Sydney can be purchased here.

Tickets for the Dog Lovers Festival in Sydney can be purchased here.

Tickets for the Dog Lovers Festival in Melbourne can be purchased here.

Tickets for the Dog Lovers Festival in Brisbane can be purchased here.