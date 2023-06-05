Nicole is "clinging to hope" that her relationship with Bella and Connor will improve. Getty

"Nicole knows Connor is extremely loyal to his dad so she doesn't expect him to come, but the invitation is there for both of them regardless," says our insider.

"It's an event they have every right to celebrate along with the rest of Nicole's family."

Despite this, our source says it is looking unlikely that Bella will attend.

Bella and Nicole have had a strained relationship ever since Nicole divorced Tom. Getty

Now based in London with her husband, Max Parker, Bella has gone to great lengths to avoid the Hollywood lifestyle and is in "no rush" to re-enter it.

"Nicole is trying to limit her expectations, but is clinging to hope Bella might make it," spills the source.

It's understandable why Nicole wants Bella and Connor present at her AFI honour.

Bella and Connor were very young when their parents adopted them in the mid 90s. Getty

In the past, it was not uncommon for her to bring them to industry ceremonies.

When Nicole received the American Cinematheque Award in 2003, a young Bella and Connor were seated right next to her.

At the Oscars that same year, Nicole brought Bella as her guest alongside her parents, Antony and Janelle.

Tom and Nicole were married from 1990 - 2001. Getty

Winning Best Actress for The Hours, an emotional Nicole vowed in her acceptance speech: "My whole life I've wanted to make my mother proud, and now I want to make my daughter proud."

It's long been claimed that Bella, 30, and Connor, 28, were encouraged to distance themselves from Nicole after she left Scientology following her 2001 divorce from Tom.

Even though Nicole has not been photographed in public with them for some time, she remains supportive of her adult children.

Country musician Keith Urban is a much better match for Nicole! Getty

In 2018, she told our sister publication WHO, "As a mother, it's my job to love them."

Sadly for Nicole, if Bella does decide to attend her big night, their happy reunion will be delayed.

Originally, Nicole's AFI ceremony was scheduled for June 10, but it has since been postponed due to the current writers' strike.

Ketih and Nicole with their daughters Sunday and Faith in 2017. Getty

Still, giving Nicole some comfort is the fact Bella was one of the first to 'like' an Instagram post she shared last month about a television miniseries she produced ending.

The gesture is said to have left Nicole "absolutely ecstatic."