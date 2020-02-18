RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow of accused of 'cheating with Jay-Z'

Young Hov & Queen B

Beyoncé Knowles needs no introduction! Fierce, beautiful, and talented, our savage diva has empowered women, seduced men, and inspired young girls all over the world. She found mainstream success in the legendary girl group Destiny’s Child before going solo and debuting her single ‘Crazy In Love’ with Jay-Z in 2002.

Beyonce and Jay Z performing together Getty

Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter left his hard-knock life in Brooklyn when he became one of the biggest Hip Hop artists and business moguls of all time. He launched his career with ‘Big Pimpin’, ‘99 Problems’, and ‘03 Bonnie & Clyde’ before owning Roc-A-Fella Records (now Roc Nation), Rocawear, and major shares in Tidal.

Love At First Flight

Jay-Z first met Beyoncé on a flight to Cancun for the MTV Spring Break Festival in 2000. She was only 18 and he was 30, but the 12-year age gap didn’t stop them from getting along. The two sat next to each other, struck up a friendship, and kept in touch through phone calls.

He rapped about that moment years later in his song ‘713’: “We played it cool at the pool of the Cancun, VMA. Confidence you exude make the fools stay away. Me, I played my room, let the fools have they say. Fate had me sittin’ next to you on the plane. And I knew straight away.”

Falling Crazy In Love

The two had undeniable chemistry, but they took things slow. In an interview with Seventeen Magazine, she talked about why they didn’t start dating immediately. "I was 18 when we first met, 19 when we first started dating. There was no rush – no one expected me to run off and get married.”

The singers are great on stage together Getty

Low-Key Dating

Beyoncé told Oprah in an OWN interview: “We were friends first for a year and a half before we went on any dates, we were on the phone for a year and a half, and that foundation is so important for a relationship. Just to have someone who you just like is so important, and someone who is honest.”

Despite being “just friends”, we frequently saw them enjoying courtside NBA basketball games together. Media and tabloids were abuzz with speculations of their romance, but they didn’t start officially dating until 2001.

High-Profile Couple

After several years of going out, they made their official debut as a couple at the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards. Fans and media were in a frenzy as two of the biggest music stars in the industry became an item!

The First Cheating Rumours

The couple secretly split in 2005 amid rumours that Jay-Z was unfaithful. However, a source claims that Beyonce wanted to focus on her career and needed some space. Whatever the reason was, they were apart for an entire year until they got back together in 2006.

Putting A Ring On It

They got engaged in Paris, and not long after, got married on April 4, 2008. It was an intimate ceremony with a few close friends and family in Jay-Z’s New York apartment. On top of exchanging beautiful wedding rings, they also got matching ring finger tattoos with the number four in Roman numerals. How sweet!

Starting A Family

The usually private Beyoncé announced her first pregnancy on-stage at the 2011 MTV Music Awards, but she lost her baby to a miscarriage that year. Things turned around in 2012 when they were blessed with their first baby girl Blue Ivy!

Beyonce, Kay Z and their daughter Blue Ivy on stage togther Getty

The Solange Scandal

Who can forget about the infamous elevator incident? Leaked security footage showed Solange and Jay-Z in a heated argument at the 2014 Met Gala. People assumed she was defending her beloved sister, but the family never directly explained why. This sparked a new wave of divorce rumours from tabloids and fans.

They’ve since released a vague statement, saying: “Jay and Solange each assume their share of responsibility for what has occurred. They both acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in the public. They both have apologized to each other and we have moved forward as a united family.”

Making Music

Over the years, they made lots of sweet music and videos as a couple, showing the world just how much they loved each other. In 2014, they performed together on stages all over the world for their On The Run Tour, looking madly in love as they sang in front of thousands of fans. From playful club bangers to sexy songs, here are some of their best collaborations ever:

Beyoncé Serves Lemonade

In 2016, Beyoncé served us with a full-blown audio-visual masterpiece about infidelity, forgiveness, and love. Every song began with personal spoken word poetry, followed by hard-hitting lyrics and hypnotic choreography.

The music videos were brutally honest, tackling the different phases of a woman betrayed by the love of her life. As expected, fans obsessed over the lyrics and who ”Becky with the good hair” really was. Needless to say, the tea was piping hot.

Jay-Z’s Rumoured Affairs

So did Jay-Z cheat? In 2017, he confirmed the cheating allegations with The New York Times. When he released his latest album, his song ‘4:44’ addressed the countless mistakes he’s made in the past through his lyrics.

“And if my children knew, I don't even know what I would do. If they ain't look at me the same, I would probably die with all the shame. 'You did what with who?' What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate? 'You risked that for Blue?’” Another line says: "Yeah, I'll f*** up a good thing if you let me. Let me alone, Becky."

Rihanna (2004)

Was she more than Jay-Z’s protege? Riri’s former publicist Jonathan Hay confessed to the Daily News that he started the rumour of an affair to launch her career. "The PR stunt that I did was out of desperation to help break 'Pon de Replay’. It was reckless and I didn't think it was going to work."

Liv (2008)

The independent rapper released a song titled ‘Mrs. Carter’ where she spits an open letter to Jay-Z’s wife for clout. In an interview with Hollywood Life, she tells us what happened after they hit it off one night. “Then one of his bodyguards approached me and said, ‘Jay wants your number. He’s gonna call you when he’s back in town,’ I was like, that’s so wrong. I wasn’t going to disrespect B like that.”

Rita Ora (2016)

The former Roc Nation artist uploaded a Snapchat post wearing a lemon bikini and a ‘J’ necklace. Rita denied the rumours and says she’s looked up to both of them as idols growing up. She had a sense of humour about it, telling The Sunday Times: “Hey, all I want to say to that is, dude, if I were Becky with the good hair, wouldn’t I actually have to have good hair? Look at it. It’s all weave and extensions.”

Rachel Roy (2016)

Speculations spread like wildfire when Rachel posted a photo the day Beyoncé’s Lemonade album dropped. She captioned her post with "Good hair don't care, but we will take good lighting, for selfies. or self truths, always. live in the light #nodramaqueens". Beyoncé’s hardcore fans, the Bey Hive, attacked her on social media, and even mistakenly involved Rachel Ray!

Saving The Marriage

Beyoncé shared what she’s learned as a loving wife to Jay-Z with Seventeen Magazine."I guess probably that we’re all human. I don’t care if you’re picture-perfect on every magazine cover, and you’re the most handsome, successful, coolest guy – you still get sad, and you still get your feelings hurt, and you still get confused and vulnerable and nervous and scared. You have to find a person you can make it through the tough times with."

In an interview with CNN, Jay-Z got candid about how they made their family a top priority. “For us, we chose to fight for our love, for our family, to give our kids a different outcome.”

Couples Therapy

In an interview with David Letterman, Jay-Z confessed: "I did something that I had no business doing, and I regret it.'' He then continued explaining how they worked through everything hand-in-hand. “We did the hard work of going to therapy. We love each other, so we really put in the work for years. I like to believe we’re in a better place today. I’m proud of the father and the husband that I am today. Let me stick with this and come through the other side. I see how that looks.”

On another piece with The New York Times, he added that their music was cathartic in healing their relationship. "We were using our art almost like a therapy session. And we started making music together.”

Pregnant With Twins

After all the heartache, the power couple is still together and in it for the long run. In 2017, they announced their joyful pregnancy with twins on Instagram!

Renewing Vows

In 2018, the Carters renewed their vows with their three kids present: their oldest daughter Ivy Blue and their twins Rumi and Sir. They debuted home videos and footage from the ceremony during an emotional performance for their On The Run II tour. By the end of the show, the projector screen had the words ‘This is real love’ on it – and we couldn’t agree more!

Love Is Everything

As the saying goes, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” – and that’s exactly what Jay-Z and Beyoncé did. Staying in love as a famous couple is never easy, and they’ve stood the test of time.

