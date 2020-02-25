RELATED: 14 Iconic Fashion Trends For Women From the Flashy 80s

Denim Jackets Throughout The Years

Blue jeans were invented by Levi Strauss in the early 1870s, and the denim jacket soon followed in 1880. The rugged and hardy look of denim jackets caught the imagination of people all over the world, who started to wear it as a low-maintenance and hip addition to their casual clothing.

Ever since, the denim jacket has been a mainstay in the world of casual fashion and has seen multiple resurgences in different forms. Popular with biker gangs, misfits, hippies, and outcasts, the denim jacket has become a symbol of youth and rebellion.

Today denim jackets are usually worn as part of a streetwear ensemble for both men and women. It comes in many designs like sleeveless denim vests, cropped fur tops, and even hooded denim jackets. If you want a good way to flair you casual wear, denim’s the way to do it.

How To Wear A Denim Jacket

Why is it so easy to mess up wearing a denim jacket? Well, it’s not one of those pieces that you throw on without thinking about the rest of your outfit – rather, it shines best when it’s paired with other pieces that fit the laid-back, easy-going vibe.

Here are 3 hot tips for wearing denim jackets:

Contrast

Contrast is the key to pulling off denim jackets. Most people shy away from double denim for a reason – and that’s because you don’t want to look like you’re wearing a denim pantsuit. Contrast, whether because of colour or material, is crucial to pulling off a denim jacket.

Casual Pairs With Casual

Unlike sports jackets, it’s difficult to make denim dress up or dress down to meet most dress codes. Denim jackets pair best with other casual outfits, since the contrast between formal-ish wear and the rugged denim is a bit too jarring to be taken well.

Less Is More

Denim is not a thin fabric, so there’s no need to wear layers underneath it. Commit to the denim of your outfit by wearing only a single layer underneath – denim provides enough warmth and protection anyway! A simple look can complete a denim-centric outfit.

Denim Jackets For Women: The Winning Combinations

Boots and Sneakers

Best with: faded, cropped, or bulky denim jackets

Colours: blue, black, or white

Footwear is extremely important with denim jackets, because they provide a good accent to the rugged looks of the fabric. Sneakers, UGG boots, and other closed toe boots work well with denim, giving a nice, all-around casual flair to your outfit. Stay away from sandals and heels.

Hats And Beanies

Best with: slim or loose denim jackets

Colours: most shades of blue

For a more relaxed look, soft woollen caps or beanies work wonders. Chose a monochromatic colour to match – logos or prints are too similar to the subtle patterns in the denim.

Shorts And Long Socks

Best with: close-fitting or long denim jackets

Colours: white or black

If you’re feeling a bit cheeky, shorts and long socks can work with a denim outfit. Choose something like corduroy or rayon to offset the texture of your denim jacket, with long knee-length socks for a cute addition to your outfit.

Getting Down With Denim Outfits

Remember, it’s the “devil-may-care” attitude that comes with wearing denim that can make your entire look work. Keep the rest of your outfit, cool, relaxed, and a little bit edgy – casual is key!

