Demi Harman and her husband Andrew Brooks have announced they’re expecting! Instagram

Demi, who also briefly hosted Better Homes and Gardens from 2015 to 2016, married Andrew in January 2022. The two first went public with their relationship in February 2018 and announced their engagement in July 2019.

Andrew, a producer best known for working on Modern Family, recently shared a sweet wedding anniversary post on Instagram and wrote, “Just about a year ago, I had the honour of getting married to the love of my life. @demharm you are more than I could have ever hoped for in a partner.”

“You are full of compassion, fiercely loyal, and brimming over with love. I can’t wait to see where life takes us, but I’m most excited to experience the journey along the way. Forever enjoying the elevator music. Love you. 😘,” he continued.

We couldn’t be more excited for the expecting couple and wish them all the best in their pregnancy journey!