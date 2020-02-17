A man has been arrested for allegedly stalking Delta Goodrem after he was found at her Sydney CBD unit block on Valentine's Day.

According to The Daily Telegraph, unemployed Grafton man James Lafferty, 47, appeared in Parramatta Bail Court on Monday after being arrested on Saturday at Delta's unit block — the second day he had been there — and was charged with stalking The Voice judge.

The obsessed fan had inundated the singer with Instagram messages and love poems, he then tracked down the singer and arrived at her unit.

Court documents state that, according to police, Lafferty had arrived at Delta's unit in Sydney's CBD on Valentine’s Day and tried to leave her gifts but was turned away by the building's concierge.

The next day, he turned up again.

Police allege the concierge went to Goodrem’s unit and told her about Lafferty trying to leave her Valentine's presents before she checked her Instagram inbox and saw his messages, including “I’m at concierge”, the documents state.

The documents allege this made Delta “feel sick, distressed and anxious — this caused fear as the accused knows where she lives”.