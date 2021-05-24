Delta and her guitarist beau, who she first met on tour in late 2017, were spotted looking tense, sparking rumours there could be trouble in paradise. Media Mode

During the outing in Sydney, onlookers tell New Idea the couple appeared “unhappy” while they were engaging in an animated conversation, amid preparing for an upcoming performance.

“Delta just didn’t look her jovial self,” tells a passer-by. “They were having a seriously frosty conversation – at one stage it looked as if she was going to burst into tears.”

The onlooker adds that Matt also “did not seem to be in a very good mood”.

Since confirming they were an item in January 2018, the pair, who work alongside each other, have kept details on their romance under wraps.

The couple rarely posts about each other on social media, and interestingly, Delta has barely featured Matt on her popular Instagram page this year.

In May 2020, Delta opened up about her and Matt’s romance in an interview, calling it “respectful” and “musically creative”, but that was the last time she spoke about their relationship.

