Delta opens up about the importance of self-love and her contagious confidence to New Idea. Getty Images

There is a real sense of strength in your new album. When do you feel you are most confident?

The record takes you on a journey of finding strength in vulnerability and just saying it how it is. I think most people feel strongest when they are staying true to themselves and living an authentic life– I know I do. I also love the feeling of when you work hard on a project and then get to see it all come to life.



The song ‘Crash’ tells the story of your chaotic arrival into the world, with your mum being in a car accident when she was seven months pregnant with you. How did your folks react to the song?

My parents have been a part of my music my entire life. They are always so proud and supportive. I love seeing them in the audience smiling or playing them a new song. They were incredibly moved by this song, and everyone seems to have the same reaction thankfully! The lyrics take you on a journey through the story of my birth.

It’s the first time you’ve told this story. Why did it belong on this album? And what felt right about the timing?

I feel like I have grown up a lot since my last record. After losing my speech and having a “reset”, as I have called it, and going back to the very beginning and sharing stories like this, it felt like it was the right time to share new layers with everyone. This album is filled with stories that I haven’t shared before, and [that’s]why it was so important to share the extended version in the book also.

"My parents have been a part of my music my entire life. They are always so proud and supportive," she says. Getty Images

Do you ever hesitate sourcing such personal and private moments of your life for your music?

I believe the best songwriting is when you write from the heart from honest personal experiences because at the end of the day, we connect through shared experience! I have always loved metaphors in writing, but on this album, I was ready to be more literal.

In ‘Play’ you sing, “Is this the life that I had planned?” Have you managed to answer that question yet?

I think it’s an ever-evolving question, right? Much of this album was born out of a moment of self-reflection. I think especially over the past year when life forced all of us to pause, it’s natural to think about life and the decisions you’ve made: are you where you want to be? Are your priorities still aligned? I think it’s healthy to consistently check in with yourself and make sure you’re still on the right path in this one, wild and precious life.

"Much of this album was born out of a moment of self-reflection," she adds. Getty Images

You describe yourself as the “girl dancing on tables and swinging from chandeliers” in the book. This is a different side to you...

After a reset I think it’s important you go through a rebirth of sorts – it shows that you’ve grown and learnt from your past experiences. As you get older, I think it’s easier to not care what other people think and to unapologetically own your truths. Once you fully embrace that mentality, it’s incredibly liberating.

You also talk about “me time” and being with your girlfriends. What does a night out with Delta look like?

It’s just being with my girlfriends at a nice restaurant with a glass of wine! Time with your sisterhood is good for the soul.

Read more in this week's New Idea, on sale now.