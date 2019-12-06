Australian pop singer Delta Goodrem has previously released five studio albums, including her breakout album Innocent Eyes. Getty

She continued: “It’s a part of the process in creating something meaningful.”

In the photo, Delta cuts a casual figure as she sips on an oversized coffee cup and reclines on a couch in what appears to be a record studio.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to comment on the post, with some taking to the social platform to congratulate Delta and send her words of praise.

Taking to Instagram, the blonde beauty shared a photo of herself in the studio, along with the caption: “I’m living inside a music bubble.” Instagram

“Beautiful and magnificent you got this. I can’t wait I know it will be amazing,” one person wrote.

“you are so incredibly beautiful inside and out and I’m so excited to hear what you have been working on for so long,” another person wrote.

A third person added: “Yesssss!!!! Love you.”

Delta hinted that a sixth album may not be far off from hitting the new release lists. Getty

Delta’s album update comes after she recently sparked wedding speculation with a cryptic social media message alluding to love and commitment.

The star of The Voice, who has been dating boyfriend Matthew Copley for over 18 months, had everyone guessing.

Posting an image of a love heart shaped padlock, Delta wrote: “I have long loved the symbolism of a love lock - the expression of an unbreakable commitment to your dreams, destiny and ones you love.”