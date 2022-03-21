Kinder Bueno Loaded Waffle. Supplied

Sydneysiders can treat themselves to croffles or quirky Apple Crumble Pie Waffles at Sir Braxton and C9 Café, while Melbournians can indulge in mouth-watering Loaded Waffles drizzled in Kinder Bueno at Stix.

Queenslanders will be able to get their hands on Birthday Cake Waffles, as well as a Peanut Butter + Jelly Waffle Burger from Oh My Waffle and Hashtag Burgers & Waffles.

As for Adelaidians, they can try out some drool-worthy Salted Caramel and Chocolate Cinnamon Waffles over at Netflix & Chilled.

P-BJ on Waffle Buns. Supplied

Jodi Ingham, Commercial Director at Deliveroo, said: “We are excited to collaborate with our restaurant partners and create unique waffle dishes exclusively on our platform to celebrate International Waffle Day 2022."

The limited-edition waffle creations are available exclusively to Deliveroo customers from this week only.

So, whether you’re a notorious bruncher, need an afternoon pick-me-up, or if waffles are your favourite late-night snack, now’s the perfect time to indulge those cravings!