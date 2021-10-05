A grieving Deborah Knight has slammed vicious trolls who claimed her mother-in-law’s tragic Covid death on Sunday night was a scam.

Deborah announced the death of Connie Dunbar, 88, on her 2GB show on Monday, revealing that she had died after contracting Covid from a nurse at the Calvary Haydon Retirement Community in Canberra - despite being double vaccinated.

"Connie moved to Australia from Scotland as a young woman, and she raised her family here in Australia - her children Jenny and my husband Lindsay," she said on-air.

"Connie was fully vaccinated, but she couldn't beat Covid. She passed away just after 11.30 last night.

“She didn’t have any real symptoms, she didn’t have a temperature, she didn’t have trouble breathing but she just was asleep the entire time and couldn’t wake up and couldn’t beat it and she will be sadly missed,” she continued.

She then encouraged people to get vaccinated, adding that Connie was a “wonderful woman”.

“Behind every single death and every single number is a grieving family, much-loved people and their families miss them dearly,” she said.