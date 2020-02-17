Dean gave it his all on Dancing With The Stars Channel 10

Dean described his DWTS experience as "so much fun" Channel 10

However, it wasn't enough to keep him in the competition.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood told the pair: "Every time I looked at it, something was going amiss."

Dean took the rejection well, saying: "I've had the best time ever so I can't complain."

"To meet all these people, the best group of people, we've had so much fun and I'm just happy to have been involved," he added.

Last week, the reality TV star was slammed for his "awful" debut performance on Dancing With the Stars' Sunday night premiere.

The former Married at First Sight contestant and one-time rapper's bizarre costume and song choice scored him a measly 11 points from judges Mandy Moore, Sharna Burgess and Tristan Macmanus.

Dancing to MC Hammer's 'You Can't Touch This', Dean wore a hi-vis vest and a white hard hat for his, an outfit of choice for many male strippers on the Hen party circuit.

But fans of the show agreed with the judges and were quick to slam his performance.

"I thought nothing could top Dean's rap from MAFS... And then that dance happened," one fan tweeted.

Another wrote: "Dean just looks like a drunk bloke at the pub dancing to impress a girl. Absolutely terrible but got a good laugh."

"Bye Dean. Can't dance at first sight," another harshly commented.

Dean and his partner then struggled through their cha-cha – although Dean did crack out some breakdancing moves. Ten