Dean and Alana are the ultimate power couple. Instagram

While Dean served a decorated career in the British military, Alana is just as successful in her own right.

The mother-of-two keeps herself busy as the president of publishing and productions company Wolfraven Omnimedia, and has written her own business book, How to Ask for Money, and a memoir, She Who Dares.

And just when you thought the wife of one of SAS Australia's toughest DS couldn't get more impressive, she's also a dedicated philanthropist.

In 2018, Alana raised $1.2 million dollars for a mental health awareness campaign at the request of Prince Harry, who happens to be one of her husband's closest friends.

The couple share a son and a daughter. Instagram

Dean and first met the Duke of Sussex in 2007 in North Yorkshire, England, when they were partnered together in a Forward Air Controllers' training course.

Just 22 at the time, Harry – who was just about to embark on his first tour of Afghanistan – took an instant liking to Dean.

Alana, who has also developed a close friendship with Prince Harry, has organised multiple red carpet events to raise funds for injured special forces soldiers and their families, a cause close to her heart.

Dean and Alana met at a pub in England in 2009. Instagram

Dean and Alana share two adorable children, and regularly post sweet family snaps to their social media.

Alana praised her husband with a gushing post on Father's Day last year.

"This Father’s Day, I would just like to say, a massive well done to me!! 👏🏼 I chose you to bring little people into this world with me, and my choice was perfect!" she wrote.

"You teach them to be strong, kind, caring, ambitious and resilient."

Alana regularly gushes over Dean on social media. Instagram

In August 2020, on the couple's eleventh wedding anniversary, Alana reminisced on meeting Dean during a public holiday weekend at a pub in England.

"Young, free and single with only my career and building my empire on my mind.

Fast forward 11 years and my empire is firmly established, only I realised what true empires consist of," she penned.

"Love, friendship, family, strong hearts, happiness, respect and a solid team around you. If you have that, you have an empire even the Spartans couldn’t invade."