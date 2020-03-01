“You see, us guys tend to get to a certain age and we don't talk about things or if we do we tell a few people,” he revealed.
David said a “lifeline” came when he reconnected with an old pal from New York who opened up about going through a difficult time because he lost his job.
The reconnected friends then started talking via a video messenger app.
“Two (nearly) middle-aged men, on an app designed for kids, had found a lifeline. We opened vaults and shared everything. I got my old best friend back,” he said.
David then encouraged people to reach out if they are going through a difficult time.
If you or someone you know is experiencing depression call Life Line on 13 11 14 or visit Beyond Blue.