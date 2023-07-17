Sadly, the Morcombe family was robbed of ever seeing Daniel become an uncle.
He will never meet his nieces after his life was cut short at the age of 13.
The Queensland teen was waiting at a Sunshine Coast bus stop on December 7, 2003 when he vanished, sparking one of the largest missing person investigations in Australian history.
Serial pedophile Brett Peter Cowan was handed a life sentence in 2014, convicted of abducting and murdering Daniel.
Determined for a positive to come from such loss, Bruce and Denis have dedicated their lives to providing safety education to children through the Daniel Morcombe Foundation.
"It's been a tough journey but we are in a happy place," they shared in a tribute to their son, marking the 15-year anniversary of his death.
"Becoming grandparents and seeing our other sons married are wonderful experiences."