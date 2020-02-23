Say it isn't so!
Australia said goodbye to reality TV favourite, Angie Kent on Sunday night's Dancing With The Stars.
WATCH: ANGIE KENT DANCES IN MEMORY OF HER GRANDMOTHER
The 2019 Bachelorette is the second star to be eliminated from the dance competition.
But Angie didn't leave without paying tribute to a very special person in her life this week - her Nanny Fae, who she often spoke about while looking for love on Bachie.
'Nanny was such a huge influence in my life... she was the leader of the pack,' Angie said ahead of her final dance.
'It's really important that I do this dance for her and channel her pure spirit.'
Angie found herself in the bottom two with former AFL star, Travis Cloke.
And it was Sharna who first made a judges pick as to who will be sent home.
'Man, this is awful, this is awful because it is so hard to choose between the two of you,' the professional dancer explained to Angie and Travis.
'But looking back at all of the dances that you've done and the potential that I can see in someone to go forward, the couple that I choose to save is Travis and Violeta.'
Tristan sided with Angie, but it was Craig who made the final decision, choosing to send Angie packing.
'I tried really hard,' she said.