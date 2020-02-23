Australia said goodbye to reality TV favourite, Angie Kent on Sunday night's Dancing With The Stars .

The 2019 Bachelorette is the second star to be eliminated from the dance competition.

But Angie didn't leave without paying tribute to a very special person in her life this week - her Nanny Fae, who she often spoke about while looking for love on Bachie.

'Nanny was such a huge influence in my life... she was the leader of the pack,' Angie said ahead of her final dance.

'It's really important that I do this dance for her and channel her pure spirit.'