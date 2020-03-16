Christian and Lily took to Instagram to update fans. Instagram

The update comes after Richard Wilkins spoke out about testing positive for Coronavirus, calling his diagnosis a "bizarre feeling".

The Weekend Today host updated fans via his Twitter account on Sunday night.

"Hey... sincere thanks for all the messages... I really appreciate it," he said.

"It's actually a bizarre feeling to have tested positive to this thing we've all been talking about.

"I feel 100 per cent... no symptoms at all! Thanks again... love to all RW xx"

The news comes a week after 65-year-old Wilkins interviewed American actress, Rita Wilson in Sydney on March 7.

She and her husband, actor Tom Hanks tested positive for the virus last week and remain hospitalised in Queensland where he is filming Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic.

Twitter

Ben Fordham initially confirmed on Sunday evening that Richard Wilkins had tested positive for COVID-19, better known as coronavirus.

Fordham made the announcement via his Twitter account just before 10pm local time.

"Breaking - Big love to Richard Wilkins who has tested positive to coronavirus. I spoke to Dickie tonight and he feels fine," he shared.

A Nine spokesperson added: "Richard is not showing any symptoms of the virus and has been self-isolating, on his own at home, since Thursday last week.

"Since he is still without symptoms the authorities advise that he has not knowingly put others at risk, although anyone he has been in contact with prior to Thursday afternoon has been notified and will be tested if they show any symptoms of the virus. We want to assure everyone that Richard is feeling well and still without symptoms."

Meanwhile, entertainment reporter, Peter Ford says Wilkins' diagnosis could also have serious implications over at Channel 10.

Peter Ford also spoke out about the impact of Richard's diagnosis in a Tweet on Sunday.

"Dickie Wilkins has tested positive to coronavirus. Immediate investigation who [he] has been near in recent days including his son Christian doing DWTS (in Melbourne)," he wrote.