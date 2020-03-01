The father-of-two was beaten by Chloe Lattanzi, after the judges thought his 'body of work' wasn't good enough to keep him in the competition.

Latin Night on Dancing With The Stars was not Beau Ryan 's night.

'This sucks! This is not the bottom two I was expecting,' Sharna told viewers before taking her pick.

'Looking back at all dances that have been done this season, the body of work from both couples, the couple that I choose to save is Chloe and Gustavo,' the US-based Aussie judge said, followed by applause.

'Look, you know how much I love you, mate,' Tristan began, 'On the body of work, I'm going to have to save Chloe and Gustavo.'

And that was it! The third judge, Craig, didn't need to offer his two cents.