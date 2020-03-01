Latin Night on Dancing With The Stars was not Beau Ryan's night.
The father-of-two was beaten by Chloe Lattanzi, after the judges thought his 'body of work' wasn't good enough to keep him in the competition.
WATCH: Beau Ryan hits the DWTS dance floor
Personalise the newsletters you receive and gain access to competitions and offers
Oops!
Something went wrong, we were unable to log you in using that account.
Please try again later.
Thanks!
Logging you in now.
Oops!
Something went wrong, Please try again later.
Oops!
Something went wrong, Please try again later.
Thanks!
You should be receiving an email shortly to reset your password
Oops!
Something went wrong, we were unable to reset your password.
Please try again later.
Thanks!
Your password has been successfully updated.
Oops!
Something went wrong, we were unable to reset your password.
Please try again later.