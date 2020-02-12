Claudia Karvan will shimmy across our screen in the latest season of Dancing With the Stars.

WATCH: First Look at Dancing with the Stars 2020

"I never envisaged myself doing anything like this ... but I think it's important, as you get older, to not define yourself and to let go of definitions of yourself, or expectations of yourself," she said of her appearance on the show.

Despite her reservations, she and her dance partner Aric Yegudkin topped the leaderboard on week one with 21 points.

Claudia has chosen Sydney's Wayside Chapel (she's been an ambassador for 14 years) as her charity.