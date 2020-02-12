"I never envisaged myself doing anything like this ... but I think it's important, as you get older, to not define yourself and to let go of definitions of yourself, or expectations of yourself," she said of her appearance on the show.
Despite her reservations, she and her dance partner Aric Yegudkin topped the leaderboard on week one with 21 points.
Claudia has chosen Sydney's Wayside Chapel (she's been an ambassador for 14 years) as her charity.
Described as ‘Australian acting royalty’, Claudia Karvan is best known for her roles in iconic TV shows The Secret Life of Us, Newton's Law and Love My Way (above).
Who is Claudia Karvan?
Actress Claudia, 47, is one of Australia's most recognised actresses, having achieved popular success and critical acclaim through her work in film and television.
Originally from Sydney, at the age of 8 she lived in Bali for a year with her mother and brothers. After returning from Bali, Karvan's family moved to King's Cross where her father owned nightspot Arthur's.
Why is Claudia Karvan famous?
Described as ‘Australian acting royalty’, Claudia Karvan is best known for her roles in iconic TV shows The Secret Life of Us, Newton's Law and Love My Way. She was also a producer and writer on Love My Way.
Outside of Australian cinema, she starred in Daybreakers opposite Ethan Hawke and Willem Dafoe.
Most recently, Claudia appeared alongside Matt Okine in the second series of Australian comedy The Other Guy.
How to follow Claudia Karvan on social media
Claudia isn’t on social media but you can see her in action on the Dancing With the Stars official channels on Instagram and Twitter.
Claudia will be joined by Dami Im, Beau Ryan, Ed Kavalee, Celia Pacquola, Dean Wells, Angie Kent, Travis Cloke, Chloe Lattanzi and Christian Wilkins.
Dancing With The Stars premieres Sunday, February 9 on Channel 10