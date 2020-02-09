joined the Cronulla Sharks in 2013 after five seasons with the Wests Tigers. NRL

Despite Beau's previous footy career giving him an advantage when it comes to fitness and training, the 34 year old is adamant he's no pro when it comes to the dancefloor. Instagram

"I think I look like Chris Brown and a bit hip-hoppy, but I don't look like that! When I see myself in the mirror, I do not look like that, I can tell you" Beau said of his moves. Instagram

Why is Beau Ryan famous?

From 2009, Ryan began making regular ‘comedic’ appearances on The Footy Show, and in 2010 started his own "comedy" segment, "Beau Knows...". In 2014, he announced his immediate retirement from footy due to a neck injury while on the show.

That same year he also released a single, Where You From? featuring Justice Crew.

Beau is married to Kara (nee Orrell), the couple tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first daughter, Remi, a year later. They then had a son named Jesse in July 2017.

Scandal hit Ryan I 2015 when rumours swirled that he had been involved in an affair with former Hi-5 singer Lauren Brant while they were appearing together in a Sydney Theatre production.

While the dad-of-one is a familiar face to Channel 10 viewers, Ryan said he's hoping that Dancing With The Stars will give fans a more candid insight into his life.

