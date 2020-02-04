Cyrell Paule isn’t one to shy away from speaking her mind, which earned herself the moniker “Cyclone Cyrell” on season six of Married AT First Sight. Instagram

“The grooms, to be honest, when they all get together it’s a bit different as opposed to when the brides get toether,” Cyrell began.

She continued: “Firstly, guys aren’t as b****y as females, so there wasn’t a lot of action. But there was one guy who stood out a lot for me. And that was Ivan.

The reality went on to say that she actually felt bad for Ivan because it appeared as though the other grooms were actually “picking on him”.

Cyrell showed she still has plenty to say, when she gave a scathing review of season seven’s bride and grooms, who appeared on the MAFS premiere. Instgram

“I think Ivan may need to get his backbone up and fire back… but it’s still early days and they could just be getting to know each other.”

She then described how Ivan remined her of season six contestant Matt, who was famously lost his virginity to Lauren on the show.

Cyrell then spilled her thoughts on the hens' night, which she said seemed a lot tamer than hers was last year.

"I feel like the girls, so far, are getting along a lot better than what happened my hens' night.

"You can remember the whole incident with Elizabeth [Sobinoff] and Ines [Basic] when they first met," she added.

Cyrell then gave her two cents about fans commenting on Josh apparently being a doppelgänger for her beau, Eden Dally.

"Hell to the no,” she quipped, before saying: “There is only one Eden Dally!"