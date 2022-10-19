As Optus continues to investigate the possible unauthorised access of customers information following a highly concerning data breach in September, current and former customers are being warned to stay vigilant to a long list of new scams created to capitalise on their concerns.

The massive data breach saw the personal details of more than 10 million Optus customers exposed, many of whom are now finding themselves unwillingly targets to a wide variety of scams from opportunistic cybercriminals.

“Scammers are impersonating Optus in various scams. Beware of emails warning of payment errors or threatening email account closures, and callers offering a reward due to the data breach,” the ACCC said.

“Scammers are calling people to advise that there has been a suspicious purchase or transaction on their online account.

“They may claim there is a problem because of the Optus data breach.

“A large range of organisations are currently being impersonated, including a variety of subscription services, online marketplaces, credit/debit cards, and other payment facilities.”

Scroll on and read more on what you should be looking out for: