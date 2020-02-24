RELATED: Tear Trough Filler: What You Need To Know

What Is Cryotherapy?

If you haven’t heard of cryotherapy, you may know it under a different name like ice therapy, cold therapy, or simply ‘cryo’. The basic idea behind cryotherapy is that cold temperatures can be beneficial to your physiology, especially if you have health concerns.

There are different kinds of cryotherapy that are used for different kinds of treatment. ‘Local’ cryotherapy refers to the application of cold or ice to an isolated part of the body using ice packs, cold sprays, or cryo ‘guns’. There’s also whole-body cryotherapy through ice baths or cryotherapy chambers.

What Does Cryotherapy Claim To Do?

Why cryotherapy? If the hype is to be believed, cryotherapy can be used to help with a variety of issues such as skin tags, joint pain, rheumatoid arthritis, ALS, depression, and even cancer. How does this work?

When your body is exposed to extreme temperatures, your blood cells constrict and contract – this is called vasoconstriction and vasodilation. Used properly, this allegedly improves blood circulation. It may also shorten surgical recovery time.

Getty

Is Cryotherapy Proven To Be Effective?

While research has yet to prove a direct link between cryotherapy and its claimed benefits, it’s not entirely unfounded. Think about the last time you used an ice pack to relieve a headache, sprained ankle, or some other kind of swelling – the most basic form of cryotherapy has been used as a medical treatment or home remedy for a while now!

However, recent trials have demonstrated that cooling may not be as beneficial as you thought – and some scientists even believe that icing may even interfere with the body’s natural ability to repair minor injuries or recover after strenuous activity. Others even believe that most of the ‘positive’ results can be explained by the placebo effect.

Just keep in mind that results are varied and conflicting and nothing is conclusive, so don’t be too quick to dismiss cryotherapy or promote its benefits. It’s also important to note that cryotherapy is not FDA-approved for medical use.

Types Of Cryotherapy

Here are some of the most common types of cryotherapy you’ll find:

Ice packs: for sprains, bruises, headaches, and other minor injuries

Ice baths or cold water baths: for recovery after a workout

Partial cryotherapy (liquid nitrogen applicator): for targeting areas of the body

Whole-body cryotherapy (cryo chamber): for serious issues or maintaining good health

Cryosurgery (internal cryotherapy): for damaged tissues, lesions, or skin tags

Can You Do Cryotherapy For Weight Loss And Cellulite Issues?

Cryotherapy for toning or sculpting is a relatively new procedure. It operates on the idea that exposing your body to cold temperatures forces it to burn calories to stay warm, thus allowing you to lose weight and cellulite in small amounts. CoolSculpting or cryolipolysis is an example of a non-invasive procedure similar to liposuction that ‘freezes’ then eliminates fat cells in problem areas.

While the FDA has cleared CoolSculpting for the treatment of fat bulges, it’s effectiveness is limited to a certain number of body parts. And it’s important to still have a healthy diet and exercise routine to see significant results.

The Dangers And Risks Of Cryotherapy

Partial cryotherapy or ice pack therapy is generally considered safe, but the dangers increase dramatically with whole-body procedures. Potential risks include skin irritation/burns, increased blood pressure, or even frostbite.

Cryotherapy has also resulted in at least one death in 2015. Chelsea Ake-Salvacion worked at a Las Vegas spa that offered cryotherapy services. After hours, she used the chamber and accidentally suffocated. While the general consensus is that Ake-Salvacion died from low oxygen levels, a possible liquid nitrogen leak was also suspected as the cause of death.

Celebrities Who Have Promoted Cryotherapy Treatment

Tons of actors, athletes, and other celebrities are known to use cryotherapy regularly. The list includes footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, Bond actor Daniel Craig, Jennifer Aniston, and even Prince Harry.

Where To Get Cryo In Australia

You can find clinics or spas that offer cryotherapy in almost every city, especially if you live in Melbourne or Sydney. Here are just some of the most popular cryo clinics in Australia:

Cryotherapy sessions can go for as low as $AUD 30-35 a session, although most average in the $AUD 50-75 range. If you regularly get cryo, then getting your own cryotherapy chamber (costing thousands of dollars) might be a more cost-effective option.

Is Cryo Right For You?

Although cryotherapy might seem like the answer to your body and health issues, there’s not a lot of evidence to support it just yet. If using an ice pack to soothe a sprain or migraine helps, by all means, keep using it! For more serious issues, it’s always best to see a medical professional first.

