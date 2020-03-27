Mark was known for his role as Richard Mason in the 1986 hit Crocodile Dundee.
His other stand-out roles include Union Bob in Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle and, more recently, as Mr. Mooney on Lifetime-turned-Netflix’s You.
A number of tributes have flooded social media, paying tribute to the actor.
Actress Rosanna Arquette wrote: "I’m so deeply sad for his family and for his fans. He was a wonderful actor and a very good and kind man.
"May you Rest In Peace and power mark. God bless you."
Writer Mark Harris added: "Mark Blum was a wonderful, stalwart actor–a familiar face to anyone who watches TV, and a mainstay, for decades, of dozens of New York stage productions. May he rest in peace."