WATCH: The late Mark Blum starred as Mr. Mooney on Netflix's You

Blum also starred in the hit series You and was a veteran Broadway performer.

The 69-year-old star's passing was announced by a New York theatre company, which shared a touching tribute.

"With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist who passed this week," they wrote in a statement.

"Thank you, Mark, for all you brought to our theater, and to theaters and audiences across the world. We will miss you."