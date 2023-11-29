Method

1. Cut potatoes into 1cm thick slices. Place in a stockpot covered with cold water.

Bring to boil. Gently boil, covered, for about 12 to 15 minutes, or until just tender when tested with the tip of a small, sharp knife. Drain.

2. Place potatoes in a large bowl. Stand for 15 minutes to cool slightly.

3. To make dressing, whisk all ingredients in a medium jug until combined. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Add celery, onions and mint to warm potatoes. Pour over dressing. Gently toss to combine. Serve.