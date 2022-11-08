Queensland (QLD)
If you’re in QLD and test positive for COVID you should:
- Stay home until you no longer have acute respiratory symptoms (runny nose, cough, sore throat).
- Stay away from high-risk settings (like a hospital, aged care or disability care facilities) for at least seven days.
- Wear a face mask whenever you’re indoors with others for at least seven days.
South Australia (SA)
If you’re in SA and test positive for COVID you should:
- Stay home until all symptoms have gone.
- If you have to leave your house, wear a mask whenever you’re indoors or on public transport.
- Report positive RAT results online with SA Health.
Tasmania (TAS)
If you’re in TAS and test positive for COVID you should:
- Stay home until all symptoms have gone.
- If you have to leave your house, wear a mask whenever you’re indoors or on public transport.
- Contact your GP.
- Report positive RAT results online with TAS Health.
Western Australia (WA)
If you’re in WA and test positive for COVID you should:
- Stay home until all symptoms have gone.
- Stay away from high-risk settings (like a hospital, aged care or disability care facilities) for at least seven days.
- Record positive RAT results with WA Department of Health.
Australian Capital Territory (ACT)
If you’re in ACT and test positive for COVID you should:
- Stay home and minimise contact with others until all symptoms have gone.
- Stay away from large gatherings and crowded indoor places.
- Register positive RAT results online and ACT Health will be in touch.
Northern Territory (NT)
If you’re in the NT and test positive for COVID you should:
- Stay home if you feel unwell or have symptoms.
- Wear a mask when social distancing is not possible.
- Register positive RAT results with NT Health online until November 11.