Fans have slammed Senator Antic after he said Courtney Act appearing on Play School was the ABC "grooming" children.

But Senator Antic continued to throw mud at the ABC and asked, “Cross dressing. Let me ask you this, does ABC agree that transgender or cross dressing are adult concepts?,”

David Anderson, the ABC managing director instantly responded, “Senator, I don’t see that as grooming children with our content.”

Senator Antic continued to voice his opinion before Senator Hanson-Young said Senator Antic’s comments were offensive. At this, Senator Antic told Senator Hanson-Young that she could leave the room if she didn’t like his comments.

But Senator Hanson-Young stood her ground.

“Grooming is a really serious matter! It is not for being played with by conservative senators to make headlines,” she said.

“Sexual assault survivors right around this country will be deeply offended, deeply offended by you playing politics.”

And as it turns out, many Australians were offended by Senator Antic’s remarks.

On Twitter, many defended Courtney Act and the ABC. Many also said that Senator Antic was completely out of line.

Senator Antic is being condemned online for the comments he made about Courtney Act and the ABC.

One Twitter user wrote, “Comments by Senator Antic re Play School/Courtney Act are obviously queerphobic and stupid. However, they also show a troubling ignorance about grooming and what actually puts children at risk. I expect better from an elected representative,” while another said:

“Courtney Act is a lovely kind person, an internationally respected drag queen, who read an age appropriate story wearing age appropriate clothing on ABC Storytime…”

One Tweet read, “Senator Antic (name appropriate) triggered by Courtney Act reading kids a book about a girl wearing pants! THERE'S NOTHING WRONG WITH FEMALES WEARING PANTS & certainly nothing wrong with Drag Queens,” while another read:

“My toddlers watched Courtney Act tell a story on ABC Kids channel & said she was really pretty, they fell in love with her! And they really enjoyed the story of course. Hope we can see more of her on ABC Kids…”

“I’m so disgusted by this. Courtney Act is one of the most incredible, caring humans. She should be treated as the national treasure she is, not accused of grooming just for reading a book,” one person shared online.

“I grew up with Aunty Jack and Dame Edna Everage. No one ever accused them of ‘grooming’. I’d never heard of Courtney Act before but now I must see her perform! She must be an excellent performer or she wouldn’t be on Play School,” said another.