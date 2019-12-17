Former Friends star Courteney Cox has reacted to fans' claims that she looks like Caitlyn Jenner is the most hilarious way possible.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 55-year-old actress re-posted a photo of herself with comedian David Spade, which several fans had questioned if it was Caitlyn pictured.
“@davidspade posted this pic, now I really didn’t think I looked like myself but this was surprising,” Courteney captioned the candid photo.
The actress then shared a screenshot of several fans' comments on David’s initial post, before posting a side-by-side comparison shot of herself and Caitlyn.
“Bruh I thought that was Caitlin (sic) Jenner,” one fan wrote.
“Totally thought Courteney was Caitlyn Jenner,” another fan stated.
Seemingly unfazed by the suggested likeness, Courteney captioned the side-by-side comparison: “Alright… I can see it”
A third person added: “Caitlyn Jenner... oh yaaa.”
The star’s fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the photo, with one person writing: “Not at all! That's ridiculous! You look awesome as always!”
Another person stated: “Maybe that's what Caitlyn was going for!! ‘Make look like Courteney!!’”
A third person added: “You are beautiful in your own way. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise!”
