Former Friends star Courteney Cox has re-posted a photo of herself with comedian David Spade, which several fans had questioned if it was Caitlyn pictured. Instagram

The actress then shared a screenshot of several fans' comments on David’s initial post, before posting a side-by-side comparison shot of herself and Caitlyn.

“Bruh I thought that was Caitlin (sic) Jenner,” one fan wrote.

“Totally thought Courteney was Caitlyn Jenner,” another fan stated.

Seemingly unfazed by the suggested likeness, Courteney captioned the side-by-side comparison: “Alright… I can see it” Instagram

A third person added: “Caitlyn Jenner... oh yaaa.”

Seemingly unfazed by the suggested likeness, Courteney captioned the side-by-side comparison: “Alright… I can see it”

The star’s fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the photo, with one person writing: “Not at all! That's ridiculous! You look awesome as always!”

The actress shared a screenshot of several fans' comments on David’s initial post, before posting a side-by-side comparison shot of herself and Caitlyn. Instagram

Another person stated: “Maybe that's what Caitlyn was going for!! ‘Make look like Courteney!!’”

A third person added: “You are beautiful in your own way. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise!”