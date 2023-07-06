In news that is sure to stir up excitement for many Australians, Costco is set to expand its locations nationwide rapidly, ensuring there will be at least one store in each state or territory, with the exception of the Northern Territory.

For those yet to hop aboard the Costco train, the retailer sells quality brand-name products ranging from fashion to food to technology and more at substantially lower prices than other retailers.

Selling these products at a 'wholesale' price, Costco opened its first store in Australia in Melbourne in 2009, before expanding its operations to an additional four stores in Victoria, four in New South Wales, two in Queensland, and one location in Adelaide, Perth and Canberra.

WATCH NOW: Costco Warehouse Australia Managing Director Patrick Noone discusses expansion plans on Sunrise. Article continues after video.