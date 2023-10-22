Courtnee Vine celebrating her winning WWC goal with the Matildas! Getty

How are you coping with your new-found fame?

I do feel like it’s not me out there on the pitch sometimes. I’m still getting used to [the fame]. I didn’t realise at the time how many people were watching that quarter-final game.

I cope with what’s happened since that game by just spending time with my partner, family and friends. They all keep me grounded.

Having good people around you and listening to advice certainly helps.

What's next for Cortnee Vine? Supplied

Who is ‘Cortnee’ when she’s not playing soccer?

I’m studying an IT course at university, which I really enjoy.

I like to go to the gym and to our local coffee shop for breakfast, and I also just hang out with my dog and watch movies.

Who is Cortnee Vine dating?

I also live with my partner [fellow Sydney FC player Charlotte McLean] very close to our training ground.

Cortnee Vine is dating partner Charlotte. Instagram

How would your A-League teammates describe you?

Hopefully they’d say I’m pretty laid-back and fun.

Being around my teammates helps me to relax.

We all get on really well.

Cortnee Vine walking out while her fans cheer her on. Getty

What is one thing you know now that you wish someone had told you at age 16?

Don’t put too much pressure on yourself to be perfect. I would always try to make

sure everything I did in soccer was 100 per cent perfect, and it really affected me if I made a bad pass or missed a chance.

I’d get down about it and for a while there I stopped enjoying playing. Now I know that it’s OK to make a mistake on the pitch.

Realising that has made me a better player and person.

Cortnee Vine at the WWC Australia VS England semi-final. Getty

How do you unwind?

I sleep to unwind!

I don’t have an average routine these days as I have a lot more commitments than I used to.

But on the rare occasion when I do get a day off, I’ll go for a walk or spend time with family, as well as watch other A-League matches.

Cortnee Vine controls the ball during the round one A-League Women match between Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers at Allianz Stadium. Getty

What can Matildas fans expect from the A-League Women’s competition this season?

It’s going to be very exciting. I love playing here at home!

It’s a 12-team, full home-and-away- season competition for the first time this year.

Watch matches on TV or get to a game and get to know the players – you’ll be hooked in no time!

