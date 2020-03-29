Bondi Beach after coronavirus social distancing enforcement. Instagram

From tomorrow all boot camps and outdoor gyms will be closed.

The PM said people should not be leaving their homes unless they had to go to work, were buying essential items, were receiving medical attention or exercising.

He also stipulated that people with chronic illness, who are over 70 or are Indigenous people over 50, should all self-isolate.

"Stay-at-home except for the following reasons shopping for what you need, food and other essential (items)... for medical care or compassionate reasons, to exercise with compliance of public gathering roles which have already outlined and for work and education," he said.

“This does not mean they cannot go outside… but they should limit contact with others as much as possible.

"There is strong advice that people aged 70 and over should stay at home and self isolate for their own protection to the maximum extent practical."

"These arrangements should also apply to those with chronic illness..and indigenous people over the age of 50. "

Speaking of the rent freeze, Mr Morrison said, “We need landlords and tenants to sit down and come up with arrangements that enable them to get through this crisis so on the other side, the landlord has a tenant which is a business that can pay rent, and the business is a business that can re-emerge on the other side of this and be able to go on and employ people on the other side of these arrangements.”

The latest measures aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus were announced following the National Cabinet meeting this afternoon.