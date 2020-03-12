Coronavirus terror: Man filmed spreading saliva on public transport
As alarm over COVID-19 spreads, commuters have a right to be concerned
If you are forced to use packed public transport every day in order to get to work or school, this is the video you might not want to see.
Shocking footage has emerged of a masked man on a packed train, who appears to deliberately smear a hand rail with his saliva. This comes amid increasing alarm over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
WATCH: Man filmed spreading saliva on public transport
The seemingly calculated act was caught on film by another traveller in Belgium, and shared all over Twitter, earning millions of views and shocked comments from social media users.
Train company STIB has confirmed the entire carriage has now been removed from service and disinfected.
‘The man (in a state of inebriation) was stopped by police and by our security services,’ the company confirmed, according to Brussels Times.
Shocking scenes filmed on train amid coronavirus scare
Twitter
‘The metro wagon was pulled from circulation to be disinfected. Our metros are cleaned every day.’
Belgium has 314 confirmed coronavirus cases.
The disgusting video comes as the entire nation of Italy has been put under quarantine, with all stores except pharmacies and food markets shut down.
The disease outbreak has officially been classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. The biggest outbreaks have been recorded in China, South Korea, Iran and Italy, with multiple fatalities recorded, mostly affecting the elderly and people with pre-existing medical conditions.
Recorded cases in Australia are nearing 150 people, with some cases emerging in NSW that don’t appear to be related to international travel, and with no known connections to people who have recently travelled.
There are now calls to cancel all major events, and to institute social distancing and self-quarantine for people who may have been exposed.