Shocking scenes filmed on train amid coronavirus scare Twitter

‘The metro wagon was pulled from circulation to be disinfected. Our metros are cleaned every day.’

Belgium has 314 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The disgusting video comes as the entire nation of Italy has been put under quarantine, with all stores except pharmacies and food markets shut down.

The disease outbreak has officially been classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. The biggest outbreaks have been recorded in China, South Korea, Iran and Italy, with multiple fatalities recorded, mostly affecting the elderly and people with pre-existing medical conditions.

Recorded cases in Australia are nearing 150 people, with some cases emerging in NSW that don’t appear to be related to international travel, and with no known connections to people who have recently travelled.

There are now calls to cancel all major events, and to institute social distancing and self-quarantine for people who may have been exposed.