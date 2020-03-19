Constance Hall

She continued: "Maybe this is a nice wake up call to the rest of the family. Mums are not indestructible, we are not put on this world to serve our families. And science shows that the female brain was trained for thousands of years to watch for danger from any direction as we cared for our young.

"The male brain was trained to single focus which helped them hunt their prey for extended periods of time without distraction.

"I see it with my boys, zoning out to the world while they do something with their 'concentration tongue' poking out.

"Yes, I’m simplifying a complex theory but if one more man tells me that I’m neurotic or anxious or stressing out over nothing or panicking when really all I’m doing is what my brain wants me to do, stay aware of potential dangers so I can avoid them where possible.

"Maybe instead of accusing me of unnecessary panicking my husband could thank me and my sophisticated brain for keeping his children safe and prepared."

Never one to hold back, late last year, she took to her Instagram account to share a lengthy post about her financial and business difficulties that has led to a strain on her relationship with her husband Denim.

The post came at the same time as she embarked on her "Queens Rise Tour" in Gladstone where she attended the event in nothing but lacy black underwear because of the heat.

Constance said that she feels like her "page is just all about selling at the moment" after her business went through "a really rough time after Dancing With The Stars".

"Amongst all of this my relationship with Denz really suffered," she added. "Everyone was noticing that I wasn’t posting as much about us because I didn’t know what to say. I didn’t know what was going on.

"But the business had to keep turning because the clothes come with massive bills and staff had to be paid etc etc, I don’t need to explain to you guys what it’s like to run a business."

Constance Hall attends her tour in her underwear on Dec 2 because she's "too hot" Instagram

She continued: "Shit really hit the fan between Denz recently and I and I’m glad it did, we both needed a wake up call ... The truth is we have come back to a place that’s good ... We still have heaps of work to do. I love the man. He drives me insane. But I love him."

Speaking about her children, she added: "I have felt the parental guilt of being away from my kids."

The feminist author was writing from the road where she attended one of her events in Gladstone, Queensland, wearing her underwear and what she described as a bad fake tan job because she is "too hot".

She said she was doing so despite putting on "17kg" during her tour.

It's not the first time Constance has shared her marriage woes. Sometimes the pair share their downs, but more often than not they are sharing their very intimate ups.

In August, Denim wrote that they enjoyed roadside sex because they found themselves with a broken radio on a long car trip.

Denim took to his Facebook to relive the moment for their followers which took place between Perth and their reclusive family treehouse in the valley of Margaret’s River.

"One thing led to another and we end up entangled like copulating snakes on the side of the road," he said.