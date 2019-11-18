Constance Hall told 60 Minutes that "tall poppy syndrome" was the reason people hated her. Instagram

However, the mother-of-seven said she eventually rose above the hate and continued to thrive.

"There came a time where I was like, ‘everyone f**k off. I’m just going to write what I want to write. And if you don’t like it, don’t read it," she told 60 Minutes.

"If you’re upset because you’re a five-foot bogan that didn’t make it, then f**king make it. Whatever’s blocking you, do what you need to do to get happy too, because If I can be successful, then anyone can literally."

Constance Hall founded the blog Queens of Constance. Instagram

In the candid conversation with the Channel Nine program, Constance said she no longer cared about angering men.

"As soon as you become a mum, you just get typecast as just a mum, and it really takes over your whole life. And that’s what I’m trying to change, you can be a mum and be a legend," she said.

"You can be a mum and you can travel. You can do this, because your husband should be doing 50 per cent of the child rearing too...(Men) need to step up.

"I wouldn’t say it if I didn’t believe it to be true. I’m not trying to p*ss off the white Australian man, but I don’t care if I do."

Constance Hall claims you can be a mum and be a legend. Instagram

Constance - who has racked up an impressive 400k following on Instagram - also doesn't want to be referred to as a "mummy blogger."

"I think people like me because life’s just not perfect. You know? It’s not happily ever after. It’s not meant to be," she said.

"That’s what I do. I make people feel better about their lives because mine’s so crap. So everyone goes, I love hanging out with Con, I feel like I can handle this now."

Constance Hall says she doesn't want to be referred to as a "mummy blogger." Instagram

Despite Constance believing she has an imperfect life, the 36-year-old appears to be doing well for herself. Since rising to fame, she has launched two successful books and her own clothing line.