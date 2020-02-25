RELATED: Princess Diana’s Vintage Dresses Fetch Over A$170,000

Consignment Meaning

When you sign up for consignment, the shops profit from every sale for displaying, promoting, and selling your products to their customers. It involves minimal effort and risks from your end, making it the best choice for making money on the side or getting your independent business off the ground.

Getty

Products To Sell At Consignment Shops

Upcycled fashion and retro furniture have spawned a billion-dollar industry, offering shoppers an eco-friendly alternative to retail therapy. Nowadays, people of all ages are hunting for authentic, affordable goods in great condition. You can help meet the growing demand by selling a wide range of products at consignment shops! Here are the most popular things to sell on consignment:

Fashion & Accessories - you can place luxury brands, bags, sneakers, and vintage clothing on designer consignment in thrift and op shops all over the country.

Antique Furniture - from homewares to decorations and everything in between, consignment stores love having old pieces to bring in new collectors and buyers!

Auto & Electronics - pre-owned cars and gadgets are all the rage among techies and car collectors. You can sell vehicles, retro appliances, vintage cameras, record players, phones, and more!

Art & Collectibles - paintings, sculptures, and memorabilia are in-demand among avid history buffs, galleries, and hardcore art enthusiasts.

Getty

Tips For Selling On Consignment

Getting into retail isn’t as hard as you think! First, it’s important to find a store you can trust and build a long-lasting business relationship with. Becoming a consignor is straight-forward, but there are some things you need to consider before jumping on board. Once you apply to a shop, you’ll get a standard consignment contract with the following details:

1. Partnership

First off, establish the duration of your consignment agreement and how you’ll be splitting profits. Consignees can take up to 50% of your money, but you can negotiate your terms depending on how valuable your items are. Some shops may increase prices for rare finds and authentic timepieces, which can help you earn more in the long run!

Getty

2. Stocks

Your stock agreement covers how much and how often you’ll be restocking your items regularly. It also depends on other factors like how many variants your stuff has and if they have enough space to store them for you. If you’re stocking small items, you can have them delivered by post if you don’t have the time to visit every month.

3. Payment

Consignors usually get paid once or twice a month, but some consignees may offer you upfront payment if they want to take it off your hands completely! If in-store authenticators love your items, they may give you a lump sum in advance if they have plans for restoration, auctions, or events.

4. Policies

Ask about their rules on exchanges, returns, refunds, and damages. Cover your bases by doing some quality control to make sure that everything is in the clear before handing over your inventory. In most cases, unsold items are returned to you after your contract ends, but you can opt to renew it or switch up your offerings to get more attention from shoppers.

5. Insurance

If anything unfortunate happens to your products under the store’s watch, they aren’t legally liable for the loss. So choose a store with an insurance policy to give you peace of mind and assurance that you won’t lose any money!

Best Consignment Stores In Australia

While online shopping is on the rise, traditional walk-in shops are more popular among customers who want to experience products with their five senses. Some boutiques offer both sales channels, but we recommend going with a physical shop before making the move to sell online. On the downside, online stores aren’t as lucrative, so it may take longer for you to get your paycheck. Whichever path you choose, here’s a guide to some of the best companies and vintage resellers all over Australia!

Getty

New South Wales

Victoria

Queensland

South Australia

Western Australia

Tasmania

Online Stores

It’s Your Time To Consign

Selling your old ‘junk’ might sound like a lot of work, but thanks to consignment stores, you can earn easy cash from the comfort of your own home! It’ll take some trial and error before you can get a steady stream of income, but with enough patience and dedication, you’ll get things up and running in no time. Just remember to follow our pro-tips and tricks so you can get the most out of your consigned merch!

RELATED: Bizarre homewares fads that made serious bucks