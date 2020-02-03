Since his Bachelor days, Sam has been content to focus on his fitness program, 28 by Sam Wood. But now he’s making his TV return on Channel Seven staple Better Homes and Gardens, where he’ll be offering tips for leading a healthier lifestyle.

So why this show? Sam revels he’s been approached to appear on several TV shows over the past five years, but none were the “right fit”.

“I’ve had other reality shows and game shows approach me,” he says. “But I’m not interested in doing multiple reality TV shows.

“My TV experience on Bachelor has changed my life forever, but that doesn’t mean I’m about to jump back into TV for the hell of it.

“Being the health and fitness guy on Better Homes and Gardens is absolutely the right role.”

Seven

Hopefully, Sam can steer viewers in the right direction when it comes to diets – the good ones and the ones best avoided.

“There are some diets that have substance,” he says. “But typically, anything that is a quick fix, extreme option, isn’t good. In reality, you need a sensible combination of eating real food and moving your body probably more than most of us do. That’s not very sexy, but it’s the truth.”

Life is “pretty hectic”, both at work and on the home front, but could Sam and Snezana

be thinking about adding to their brood?

“Snez gets quite clucky,” he says, laughing.

“Then when Willow and Charlie start crying at the same time, she quickly changes her mind as most parents do. But you never say never.”

