Five people have been confirmed dead, 31 injured and hospitalised, and eight are still missing.

Those missing are presumed dead.

On Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a press conference that 13 Australian have been accounted for in hospital, while 11 are among the dead, missing, or are yet-to-be identified in hospital.

'I fear there is worse news to come over the course of perhaps today or over the next few days. This is a terrible tragedy, a time of great innocence and joy interrupted by the horror of that eruption,' he said.

Newlyweds from Brisbane, James and Madeleine Whitehouse, 23 and 24, are among the missing Australians, as is Coffs Harbour man Jason Griffiths, 33.

Anthony and Christine Langford from North Sydney and their two teenage children, Winona and Jesse are also missing.

According to 7News, the island is too dangerous for rescuers to search for survivors.

'The island is unstable... the physical environment is unsafe for us to return to the island. It is important that we consider the health and safety of those that will return to the island,' National Operation Commander Deputy Commissioner John Tims told reporters on Monday night.

More to come.