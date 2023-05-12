There's nothing better than a hot roast chook!

From the crispy skin to the succulent breasts and wings, roast chicken is a staple in the Aussie diet.

And now, they are set to get even more mouthwatering (if that's even possible), as Coles gives our favourite meal a mouthwatering makeover!

That's right, the supermarket has launched a limited edition flavour - Southern Inspired BBQ - just in time for winter!

WATCH NOW: Nigella Lawson shares her secrets to the perfect roast chicken. Article continues after video.