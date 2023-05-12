From the crispy skin to the succulent breasts and wings, roast chicken is a staple in the Aussie diet.
And now, they are set to get even more mouthwatering (if that's even possible), as Coles gives our favourite meal a mouthwatering makeover!
That's right, the supermarket has launched a limited edition flavour - Southern Inspired BBQ - just in time for winter!
WATCH NOW: Nigella Lawson shares her secrets to the perfect roast chicken. Article continues after video.
Prepared with a buttermilk marinade for deliciously tender meat and stuffing that fills the chook up with all the good stuff - onion, garlic, and a secret blend of herbs and spices - the new flavour follows in the steps of previous limited edition roast chooks like the Honey BBQ and Vegemite infused (yes, that was a thing) hot roast chooks.
The new flavour also builds upon the existing Coles range of Southern Style products and will be available to shop ready for eating, making it an easy grab-and-go meal for lunches and dinners.
Coles Product Developer for Seafood and Deli, Tim Hickox said that the new product was a sure cause for excitement.
"We know our customers are loving the Southern Fried Chicken range in the poultry section, so we wanted to create a tasty and tangy flavour that would suit our best-selling RSPCA Approved hot roast chooks."
"As the weather is cooling down, Aussies want comforting and hearty meals that are easy to prepare but won't break the bank."
"With a smokey buttermilk marinade and herby stuffing, our Southern Style hot roast chicken is delicious when paired with traditional BBQ style sides or even a simple green salad and potatoes."
The limited edition roast chook flavour is available now in Coles stores nationally (except for the Northern Territory) and can be purchased in-store and online for $13 each.