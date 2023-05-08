The one off show seems to be a result of a partnership with the West Australian government. Live Nation

"Surely the tour will be around Australia? Don't mess around please," one fan anxiously wrote.

"Just Perth?," another responded incredulously.

"Nowhere else in Aus? C'mon guys!"

Despite this, many are still willing to make the journey to Perth to watch the band perform - but that's only if they are lucky enough to get tickets!

And for those living in Western Australia, the news is a dream come true.

"All the moaners writing 'it better not just be Perth' need to stop. Coldplay haven't played here since 2009 so it's great we're finally getting to see them live again and at our amazing beautiful Optus Stadium," wrote one local.

Coldplay last performed in Western Australia in 2009. Instagram

From what we can gather, it seems like the decision to only visit Perth as part of the 'world tour' was intentional, with the band appearing to join in partnership with the West Australian government and their tourism board.

And given the popularity of the band, the gig is sure to sell out all 60,000 seats available at Optus Stadium.

The show is set for November 18, 2023 and tickets will go on sale on Tuesday May 16 at 10am AWST.

Chris Martin has vocals that bring the house down. Instagram

You can currently register for the presale - which is set for Monday May 15 at 10am AWST - here. This is highly recommended as Live Nation is anticipating "extremely high demand for tickets."

If you register any time from now through to Friday May 12, on Sunday May 14, you will receive an email providing the link to the correct event page and presale details.

Is Coldplay coming to Australia in 2023?

Yes! Coldplay will play one show in Perth, Australia on November 18, 2023.

Where can I buy tickets to Coldplay's Australian tour?

Tickets are not currently on sale. You can register for the presale (which will go live on May 15 at 10am AWST) here. The general sale is scheduled for May 16 at 10am AWST.

How much are Coldplay Australian tour tickets?

At this stage, it's not yet been announced how much Coldplay tickets will be. Watch this space.