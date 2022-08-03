Cody and Emma announced their relationship last month Getty

“I think to say that the team is not unified is just blatantly incorrect because a team that isn't unified, doesn't perform. And time and time again, every time the athletes get in the pool, they are performing,” Cate said.

“And they're not only performing, but the rest of the team, those athletes who have finished racing are in the stands, cheering them on, still helping to contribute to their performance.”

The situation clearly isn’t getting to Emma who recently made history becoming the most successful athlete in Commonwealth Games history after picking up her 11th gold medal.

Emma and Cody have remained mum about the ‘love triangle’ situation but Kyle hit back at media calling the entire thing “a load of s**t.”

"It’s all just false news that is actually just crap, it’s honestly just a load of s**t that is not true," Kyle said.

Kyle and Emma dated last year Getty

Despite an excellent performance in the pool, Kyle said the rumours have been impacting his mental health and considered stepping back from the team to prioritise his well being.

Cate urged the media to consider the humans behind the gossip.

“It's been hard on Kyle, and he's been vocal about it. But can we say that there are two other people who are caught up in this as well, Emma and Cody, and they have also been battling with this and have also had incorrect things printed about them in the media,” she said.

“It's sad to see, you know, reports being taken as fact.”

WATCH BELOW: Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson perform Kylie's 'Rise and Shine'