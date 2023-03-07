Ingredients

1 cup caster sugar

½ cup firmly packed brown sugar

1 tblsp cornflour

6 egg whites, at room temperature

600ml thickened cream

2 tsps coconut flavour essence

125g punnet raspberries, crushed

1 large mango, sliced

½ cup coconut flakes, toasted

Method

1. Grease a large oven tray. Trace a 25cm x 25cm square onto a sheet of baking paper. Place trace-side down onto prepared tray.

2. Process both sugars and cornflour in a food processor until finely blended.

3. Place egg whites with sugar mixture in large bowl of an electric mixer. Beat on high speed for 8 to 10 minutes until thick and glossy. Spoon meringue onto traced rectangle on tray. Spread to edges.

4. Cook in a very slow oven (100C) for about 1 hour, 45 minutes, or until dry and crisp. Turn off oven. Cool pavlova in oven with door ajar for about 2 hours. Remove. Cool completely.

5. Beat cream and coconut essence in same clean bowl of an electric mixer until firm peaks form.

6. Transfer pavlova to a serving plate. Top with cream mixture. Add raspberries and gently swirl through cream. Decorate with mango slices and coconut.