Clueless: Outfits, Drama, And Teen Angst

Loosely adapted on Jane Austen’s Emma, Clueless tells the story of Cher (Alicia Silverstone) and the hijinks that she gets up to after deciding to give Tai (Brittany Murphy) “a tragically unhip” classmate a makeover. Along the way, with a little help from best friend Dionne (Stacey Dash) and budding love interest Josh (Paul Rudd), Cher realises the importance of the relationships in her life.

While the film was a smash hit when it was released, one thing that caught everyone’s eye was the impeccable taste in fashion! With a variety of hip, stylish, laid-back, or over-the-top outfits, it seemed like the movie had an outfit for every #mood. From the hairdos to the shoes, Clueless would go on to influence closets everywhere.

Here are our favourite looks from the film:

Pretty In Plaid

One of the most iconic Clueless costumes ever was Cher’s and Dionne’s matching plaid blazers and skirts. It’s immediately recognisable as THE Clueless yellow outfit, inspiring millions of real-life besties to strut in plaid. It was a go-to Halloween costume for girls for a while, and with that bold yellow print, we can’t blame them!

Wear the look:

ASOS Design Check Mini Skirt

ASOS Design Check Blazer

Guess + Plaid Trucker Jacket

Cher’s “Capable” Outfit

One look at Cher’s shopping outfit and you wouldn’t have thought that this was a girl who just failed her driving test and just came from a fight with a friend. This look is a perfect blend of 80s and 90s with the oversized button up blazer and argyle skirt.

Wear the look:

Topshop Gingham Mini Skirt

Everlane The Italian Go Weave Blazer

American Eagle Lace Button Down Shirt

Hue Soft Opaque Sock 3-Pack

Prada Pointed-Toe Mary Jane

Why Don’t You Two Have Coffee Together?

In this brief yet hilarious scene of Cher encouraging two of her professors to get together, she casually stuns in a crisp red-themed school outfit. Maybe she’s subconsciously associating Mr Hall with feelings of love and affection – but it certainly made more of an impression on watchers than the coffee did!

Wear the look:

Women's Classic Blue And White Striped Button Down Shirt

Boohoo Woven Tartan Check Wrap Mini Skirt

Floria Vest

Layered For School

Her grades may not have been top-tier, but Cher’s definitely earned her A’s with her school outfits, especially in this scene where she debuts an all-new Tai. This simple yet cool combo of a dress up button-front mini and a sweater-vest covered Oxford is STILL a look you can see in campuses today. Truly, she was (fabulously) ahead of her time.

Wear the look:

Gap New Fitted Boyfriend Oxford

Blue Ocean Argyle Sweater Vest

New Look Cord Skirt

The Red Dress

And finally, who can forget the stunning and sultry one-piece Cher donned when having a boy over? Single-handedly responsible for giving little black dresses everywhere a run for their money, this fantastic number definitely worked on us!

Wear the look:

A-Line Short Mini Sleeveless Back Dress

Not So Clueless After All

We hope you’ve enjoyed this little throwback to one of the most fashionable movies of its time. Next time you buy clothes online, try to keep these icons of style in your mind. Hold your own Clueless 2 with these inspired outfits, and go through life just like Cher!

