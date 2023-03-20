Method:

1. Sift flour and soda into a large bowl. Make a well in the centre. Add egg and milk. Whisk until smooth. Stand for 15 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, combine sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Sprinkle over a large plate.

3. Heat enough oil in a large, deep frying pan over a medium to high heat to shallow-fry.

4. Place half the banana pieces into batter, turning to coat. Using a slotted spoon, remove pieces, one at a time, allowing excess batter to drip away.

5. Carefully add banana pieces to hot oil. Shallow-fry, turning halfway, for about 4 minutes, or until golden brown. Drain on absorbent kitchen paper. Repeat with remaining banana and batter.

6. Gently toss hot fritters in sugar mixture to coat. Serve with ice-cream.

TIP: Fritters are best served as soon as they are cooked so batter stays crisp. Choose bananas that are ripe and slightly softened.