Forget Donna, Dancer and Prancer, and meet Olivia, Sallee and Zac, who are bringing the magic of Christmas to elderly Aussies.

Nan, 79, and Kevin Sharp, 82, have been donning their border collies with antlers, bells and bows to visit aged-care residents in Holdfast Bay, SA, for the past six years and say it’s a privilege to be part of spreading festive love.

“Kevin and I are fortunate to celebrate Christmas with our large family, but it’s not always a happy time for many who are isolated from their families,” Nan tells New Idea.

“It is an honour to be able to bring some joy in to their world. The dogs are well trained, but it still amazes me that they are so trusting, allowing us to put antler headbands on them, clip a bow tie to their collar or tie a huge red bow with bells attached.”