Barry and his twins Bennet and Arabella, 11, add to their DIY decorations every year. Supplied

DIY Checklist

To get started you're going to need some crafting tools like scissors, a utility knife, glue, stacks of glitter, fairy lights, old wrapping paper, lots of silver, gold, red and white ribbon, and a good imagination.

Some jars will also come in handy.

Christmas crafting is fun, cheap and easier than you think! Supplied

Merry & Bright

The first project we ever took on as a family was our Merry Christmas sign for the front door.

You'll need several sheets of cardboard big enough to make a sign the kids can write on. We painted ours red and sprinkled glitter around the outside.

On the back we used a hot glue gun to attach a string of fairy lights, which gives the sign a very merry glow for Santa to see.

Let your creativity shine this holiday season. Supplied

Attention To Detail

Our Christmas lunches are always memorable, and this is also a great place to try out your DIY skills.

For beautiful place cards for the table, we use sprigs of rosemary fashioned into a circle of about 10-12cm in diameter. (If you soak the rosemary, you won't risk snapping it).

Use some twine or wire to fix it together then use white ribbon tied in a bow to make it look nice. Cut Christmas tree-shaped cards and write your guests' names on them. Use glue to hold the rosemary to the cards.

Handmade is always the best! Supplied

There are hundreds of DIY decorations, but the most important thing is to take a breath in the weeks leading up to Christmas and allow yourself time and patience.

Create meaningful memories for you, your children, and loved ones. It's what we do together that makes this time special.

From me and my family to you are yours, I wish you a very healthy, happy, and safe Christmas!